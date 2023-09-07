Trending
Sept. 7, 2023 / 11:15 AM

'Spy Kids: Armageddon' trailer: Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez take on virus

By Annie Martin
Zachary Levi stars in the "Spy Kids" reboot "Spy Kids: Armageddon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Zachary Levi stars in the "Spy Kids" reboot "Spy Kids: Armageddon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Spy Kids: Armageddon.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action comedy Thursday featuring Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez.

Spy Kids: Armageddon is a reboot of Robert Rodriguez's Spy Kids film series starring Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara. Rodriguez returned as director and co-wrote the film with Racer Max.

The new movie follows Patty (Everly Carganilla) and Tony (Connor Esterson), the daughter and son of elite spies Terrence (Levi) and Nora (Rodriguez). Patty (Carganilla) and Tony (Esterson) must suit up themselves after a rogue virus brings video game villains to life.

"When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world," an official synopsis reads.

Spy Kids: Armageddon premieres Sept. 22 on Netflix.

Levi is known for playing the superhero Shazam in the DC Extended Universe, while Gina Rodriguez portrayed Jane Villaneuva on Jane the Virgin.

