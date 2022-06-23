Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi to star in 'Spy Kids' reboot at Netflix

1/6

June 23 (UPI) -- Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi have joined the cast of the Spy Kids reboot at Netflix. The streaming service confirmed Thursday that Rodriguez, 37, and Levi, 41, will star in the new film from franchise creator Robert Rodriguez. Advertisement

Gina Rodriguez and Levi will play a new family of spies alongside Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson.

Robert Rodriguez is bringing a SPY KIDS reboot to Netflix, and we're so excited to introduce the new family of spies: Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson will star in the new project pic.twitter.com/l9iL0oHJTK— Con Todo (@contodonetflix) June 23, 2022

The Spy Kids reboot hails from Netflix, Skydance and Spyglass. Robert Rodriguez will co-write the film with Racer Max and also serve as director and producer.

The original Spy Kids starred Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara and opened in theaters in 2001. The film was followed by three sequels, The Island of Lost Dreams (2002), Game Over (2003) and All the Time in the World (2011).

Netflix announced the reboot in March. Robert Rodriguez and Netflix previously collaborated on the 2020 family film We Can Be Heroes.

Gina Rodriguez is known for playing Jane Villanueva on Jane the Virgin. Levi plays Shazam in the DC film Shazam! and will reprise the role in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.