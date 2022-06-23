Trending
Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi to star in 'Spy Kids' reboot at Netflix

By Annie Martin
Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi will star in a new "Spy Kids" film from Robert Rodriguez. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi have joined the cast of the Spy Kids reboot at Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed Thursday that Rodriguez, 37, and Levi, 41, will star in the new film from franchise creator Robert Rodriguez.

Gina Rodriguez and Levi will play a new family of spies alongside Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson.

The Spy Kids reboot hails from Netflix, Skydance and Spyglass. Robert Rodriguez will co-write the film with Racer Max and also serve as director and producer.

The original Spy Kids starred Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara and opened in theaters in 2001. The film was followed by three sequels, The Island of Lost Dreams (2002), Game Over (2003) and All the Time in the World (2011).

Netflix announced the reboot in March. Robert Rodriguez and Netflix previously collaborated on the 2020 family film We Can Be Heroes.

Gina Rodriguez is known for playing Jane Villanueva on Jane the Virgin. Levi plays Shazam in the DC film Shazam! and will reprise the role in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

