July 31, 2023 / 11:31 AM

'Spy Kids' reboot gets teaser, September release date

By Annie Martin
Gina Rodriguez stars in the "Spy Kids" reboot, "Spy Kids: Armageddon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gina Rodriguez stars in the "Spy Kids" reboot, "Spy Kids: Armageddon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the Spy Kids reboot.

The streaming service shared a teaser and premiere date for the film, titled Spy Kids: Armageddon, on Monday.

Spy Kids: Armageddon is a reboot of the Spy Kids franchise created by Robert Rodriguez, which follows Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara), the daughter and son of two elite spies. The original film was released in 2001.

Armageddon introduces a new generation of young heroes, played by Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson. Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi also star in the film, which is written and directed by Rodriguez.

"When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world," an official synopsis reads.

Spy Kids: Armageddon premieres Sept. 22.

Netflix announced the reboot in March 2022 and later announced the cast.

Gina Rodriguez is known for playing Jane Villaneuva on Jane the Virgin, while Levi portrays Shazam in the DC Extended Universe.

