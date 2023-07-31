1/5

Lisa Kudrow received tributes from her "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on her 60th birthday. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox sent love to their former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow on her 60th birthday. Aniston, 54, and Cox, 59, marked the occasion Sunday by sharing tributes to Kudrow on Instagram. Advertisement

Aniston shared a slideshow of photos featuring snaps from throughout her friendship and career with Kudrow.

"Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!!" Aniston captioned the post. "She's been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years."

"I cherish you...I love you, my sweet Floosh," she told Kudrow. "One of the most talented comedians/actors I've had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa's Birthday!"

Cox also posted a slideshow of photos with Kudrow.

Advertisement

"Happy Birthday my Loot. This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn't give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you," she wrote. "You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I'm around you. That's the gift you give to those you love x."

Kudrow responded in the comments, writing, "Oh Cahoot. I love You so much and guess what? I always feels seen by YOU."

Advertisement

Kudrow, Aniston and Cox played Phoebe, Rachel and Monica on Friends, which had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The series also starred Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The Friends cast reunited in 2021 to film the Friends: The Reunion special, which premiered on Max that May. Kudrow said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert the same month that reuniting with the cast was a "thrilling" and "emotional" experience.

"We hadn't all been in the same room in like five or six years and then COVID you know delayed this whole thing so much that it was thrilling and a little emotional," the actress said.

Kudrow will next star in Time Bandits, an Apple TV+ series adaptation of the 1981 film by Terry Gilliam.

Lisa Kudrow turns 60: a look back