Lady Gaga to revive 'Jazz & Piano' Las Vegas residency in August

Lady Gaga announced new dates for her "Jazz & Piano" residency show at Park MGM in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga will revive her Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas in August. The 37-year-old singer and actress announced new dates for the show Monday. Advertisement

Jazz & Piano will kick off Aug. 31 at Dolby Live at Park MGM and run through Oct. 5. Tickets go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin Tuesday.

The show will see Lady Gaga "perform stripped-down versions of her hits, as well as music from the Great American Songbook."

Here's the full list of dates:

Aug. 31

Sept. 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 28, 30

Oct. 1, 4, 5

Lady Gaga first launched her Jazz & Piano residency show in January 2019. She revived the show in fall 2021 and again in spring 2022.

Advertisement Experience the dazzling brilliance of @ladygaga as she returns to #dolbylive August 31-October 5 Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 AM: https://t.co/Nzc4mtvzAX pic.twitter.com/1FLNXKrSo4— Park MGM (@parkmgm) July 31, 2023

Lady Gaga released her most recent solo album, Chromatica, in 2020. She released the album Love for Sale with Tony Bennett in September 2021.

Lady Gaga paid tribute to Bennett in a post Monday after the singer died at age 96 earlier this month.

