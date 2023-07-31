Trending
July 31, 2023 / 10:46 AM

Madonna thanks her kids, says they 'really showed up' after hospitalization

By Annie Martin
1/5
Madonna thanked her children for their love and support in the wake of her health scare. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
Madonna thanked her children for their love and support in the wake of her health scare. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Madonna is feeling grateful for her kids in the wake of her recent health scare.

The 64-year-old singer and actress thanked her children for their love and support in a post Sunday, one month after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection.

Madonna shared photos on Instagram from a night out with her son David Banda, 17, daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, and friends.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," the star captioned the post.

"As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving........... But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference," she said.

Madonna has four other children, son Rocco, 22, daughter Mercy, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10.

The singer also thanked her friends for their love and support, including her manager, Guy Oseary, who gifted her a Polaroid taken by artist Andy Warhol of artist Keith Haring wearing a jacket with singer Michael Jackson's face painted on it.

"I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone," she said. "Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!"

Oseary had announced June 28 that Madonna "developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU."

Madonna gave a health update July 10, telling fans she was "on the road to recovery."

The singer shared a video of herself dancing to her song "Lucky Star" last week.

Madonna turns 64: a look back

Madonna performs at the Centrum in Worcester, Mass., on June 2, 1985 during a stop on her Virgin Tour. That year she performed in the LiveAid concert fundraiser and she married actor Sean Penn. They were together from 1985 to 1989. UPI File Photo | License Photo

