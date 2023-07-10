Madonna gives update, reschedules tour after hospitalization

1/5

Madonna gave a health update and canceled the North American leg of her "Celebration" tour after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Madonna says she is "on the road to recovery" following her recent hospitalization. The 64-year-old singer and actress gave a health update and canceled the North American leg of her Celebration tour Monday after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection in June. Advertisement

"Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," Madonna said in a statement.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour," she said. "I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" the singer told fans.

Madonna was to kick off the Celebration tour July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, and perform across North America into October. The North American leg will now be rescheduled and the tour will begin in Europe in the fall.

Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, announced June 28 that Madonna had "developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU."

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A fully recovery is expected," Oseary said at the time.

The Celebration tour celebrates the past four decades of Madonna's career. The singer's most recent album, Madame X, was released in 2019.

