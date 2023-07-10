1/5

Hugh Jackman appears in a photo from the "Deadpool 3" set. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman suits up as Wolverine in a new photo from the set of Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds, who stars as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, in the Deadpool movies, shared a photo with the actor Monday on Instagram Stories. Advertisement

The picture shows Reynolds and Jackson in costume as Deadpool and Wolverine. Jackson sports a classic yellow and blue version of the Wolverine costume.

"Don't blink," Reynolds captioned the post.

Reynolds previously played Deadpool in Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), both released by 20th Century Fox. Deadpool 3 moves the franchise to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jackman played Wolverine in 20th Century's X-Men film series.

Reynolds and Jackman announced in a video in September that Jackman would reprise Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

"I really had to search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously obviously needs to feel special," Reynolds said. "We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside."

"Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" he asked Jackman, who responded with, "Yeah, for sure."

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Deadpool 3 is directed by Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy. The cast also includes Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Jennifer Garner as Elektra.

Deadpool 3 opens in theaters May 3, 2024.