July 31, 2023 / 10:03 AM

'Loki': Tom Hiddleston struggles with 'timeslipping' in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
Tom Hiddleston plays Loki in the Disney+ series "Loki." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Tom Hiddleston plays Loki in the Disney+ series "Loki." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing Loki Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring Tom Hiddleston.

Loki is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The series takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows an alternate version of Loki (Hiddleston), the god of mischief.

The trailer shows Loki and Time Variance Authority agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) go to OB, a new character played by Everything Everywhere All at Once actor Ke Huy Quan, for help with Loki's problem with "timeslipping," a phenomenon where he is pulled between the past and the present.

In addition, Loki and Mobius race to chase down Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and face a new threat in Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), a variant of Kang the Conqueror.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr and Neil Ellice also star.

Loki is created by Michael Waldron, who executive produces the series with Hiddleston, Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead and Eric Martin.

Season 2 premieres Oct. 6 on Disney+.

