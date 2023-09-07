1 of 3 | "Goosebumps," a new show based on the R.L. Stine horror book series, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu. Photo by David Astorga/Disney

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Goosebumps reboot is coming to Disney+ and Hulu in October. Disney+ shared a teaser and premiere date for the show Thursday.

Goosebumps is based on the R.L. Stine horror book series, which was previously adapted as a 1990s TV series, a video game franchise and a 2015 film starring Jack Black.

The new show "follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle -- while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past," an official synopsis reads.

Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenne, Ana Yi Puig and Will Price star.

The teaser, titled "Don't Blink," shows the teens frozen in place before a quick compilation of terrifying scenes flashes on the screen.

"R.L. Stine's Goosebumps franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages," Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said. "We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+ and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation."

Goosebumps is developed and executive produced by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman.

The series will have a five-episode premiere Oct. 13 on Disney+ and Hulu as part of the Disney+ "Hallowstream" and Hulu "Huluween" celebrations. In addition, the first two episodes will air Oct. 31 on Freeform.