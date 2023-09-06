Trending
Sept. 6, 2023 / 12:58 PM

'AHS: Delicate' trailer shows Kim Kardashian guide Emma Roberts

By Annie Martin
Kim Kardashian will make her acting debut in "American Horror Story: Delicate." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 5 | Kim Kardashian will make her acting debut in "American Horror Story: Delicate." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- FX is giving a glimpse of American Horror Story: Delicate.

The network shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian.

Delicate is the 12th season of American Horror Story, a horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The new season is based on the Danielle Valentine novel Delicate Condition.

The trailer introduces Roberts as Anna Alcott, an A-list actress who becomes pregnant. Her happy news becomes a nightmare as she is stalked by a mysterious woman and attended to by sinister doctors and nurses.

Kardashian's character is seen guiding and giving advice to Anna (Roberts), who becomes increasingly unstable.

Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez also star.

FX previously released a teaser that shows a pregnant Anna running for her life.

Delicate will be split into two parts, with Part One to premiere Sept. 20 on FX.

The season marks Kardashian's acting debut.

