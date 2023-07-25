Trending
Entertainment News
July 25, 2023 / 10:18 AM

Cara Delevingne celebrates her sobriety: 'It's been worth every second'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Cara Delevingne discussed her journey to sobriety in an interview with Elle U.K. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cara Delevingne discussed her journey to sobriety in an interview with Elle U.K. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Cara Delevingne says getting sober has been worth "every second."

The 30-year-old actress and model discussed her journey to sobriety in a new interview with Elle U.K.

Delevingne is now nine months sober but said the road hasn't been easy.

"It hasn't, but there have never been moments when I'm like, 'This isn't worth it.' It's been worth every second," she said. "I just don't know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I'm calmer."

In addition, the star said she's learned that she's "resilient as hell" and that "anything is possible."

"I think I used to say that and not believe it. But now I really believe it," she added.

Delevingne has struggled with anxiety, depression and substance abuse throughout her life but made headlines in 2022 for her unhealthy appearance. The actress checked into rehab in the fall and subsequently went public with her issues.

"For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me," she said. "To disappear and come back for air, I finally feel as through I can be free and myself, fully."

Delevingne is now immersing herself in theater, music and art to stay active and inspired.

"I'm able to live in a way that I never thought I would be able to, where I can really experience things and engage with them. I never thought I would be able to enjoy anything this much," she said.

Delevingne previously discussed her journey to sobriety in the April issue of Vogue, saying the photos of her looking unwell were "heartbreaking" but a "reality check."

Delevingne is known for starring on the Prime Video series Carnival Row. She also appeared in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 and will star in American Horror Story: Delicate.

Cara Delevingne turns 30: a look back

Cara Delevingne arrives on the red carpet before the screening of "The Great Gatsby" during opening night of the Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 15, 2013. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

