Tom Brady, Irina Shayk cozy up after his divorce

1/5

Tom Brady (pictured) and Irina Shayk were spotted getting close in Los Angeles following his split from Gisele Bundchen. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Tom Brady is cozying up to Irina Shayk in the wake of his divorce. The former professional football player was spotted getting close to Shayk, a model known for her work with Victoria's Secret and Sports Illustrated, in Los Angeles over the weekend. Advertisement

Brady, 45, was seen picking up Shayk, 37, from the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday, according to Page Six. The pair drove to Brady's Los Angeles home and stayed there until the next morning, sources said. Brady then dropped off Shayk at her hotel.

Brady picked up Shayk again Saturday afternoon and was spotted caressing the model's face while stopped at a red light. The pair then returned to Brady's home.

TMZ confirmed the news and said Brady and Shayk are dating.

Brady and Shayk appear to have met at billionaire Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick's wedding in Sardinia in June.

At the time, Shayk's manager denied that Shayk made "a beeline" for Brady at the wedding.

People said Monday that Brady and Shayk's romance has been developing over the past "few weeks."

Advertisement

The news follows Brady's divorce from model Gisele Bundchen, from whom he split in October 2022.

Shayk was previously engaged to actor Bradley Cooper and also dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.