March 22, 2023 / 11:38 AM

Gisele Bundchen calls out 'hurtful' rumors about Tom Brady divorce

By Annie Martin
1/5
Gisele Bundchen (R) addressed speculation about her divorce from Tom Brady in the April issue of Vanity Fair. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Gisele Bundchen (R) addressed speculation about her divorce from Tom Brady in the April issue of Vanity Fair. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Gisele Bundchen is calling out the "hurtful" rumors surrounding her divorce from Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old year model addressed speculation about her divorce from Brady, 45, in the April issue of Vanity Fair.

Bundchen and Brady, a former professional football player, confirmed their split in October after 13 years of marriage.

Brady had retired from the NFL in February 2022 and returned to football that March, before officially retiring in February 2023. Many speculated Brady's career played a role in his split from Bundchen, with some suggesting Bundchen issued an ultimatum between football and their marriage.

In the interview with Vanity Fair, Bundchen said her split from Brady took "years to happen." She called rumors of an ultimatum "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard."

"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," the model said. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Bundchen and Brady married in February 2009 and have two children, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady also has a son, John, 15, with his ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.

Bundchen compared her divorce from Brady to "a death and a rebirth" and said she is mourning "the death of my dream."

"It's tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?" the star said. "I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it's beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I'm so grateful I did."

"You give everything you got to achieve your dream," she added. "You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it's heartbreaking when it doesn't end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part."

Bundchen is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, Pantene, Dior and Chanel. During the height of her career, she was the highest-paid model in the world.

Gisele Bündchen's career: Runways and red carpets

Gisele Bündchen models a design by Michael Kors during Fashion Week in New York City on September 15, 1999. She was considered a supermodel in the late 90s. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

