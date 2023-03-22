John Osborne of Brothers Osborne celebrates birth of twins

1/5

John Osborne (R), pictured with T.J. Osborne, welcomed twins, son Arthur and daughter Maybelle, with his wife, Lucie Silvas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- John Osborne is a new dad. The Brothers Osborne singer and musician welcomed twins, son Arthur and daughter Maybelle, with his wife, Lucie Silvas, on Tuesday. Advertisement

Osborne shared the news on Instagram alongside details about his baby boy and girl. Arthur was born at 1:43 a.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 13 ounces, while Maybelle followed at 1:44 a.m. and weighed in at 5 pounds, 1 ounce.

The singer called Silvas "a damn warrior princess."

"Welcome to this crazy world, Arthur and Maybelle. It's going to be a wild one. @luciesilvas - You're a damn boss," he captioned the post.

Fellow country music singer Maren Morris and actress Mary Steenburgen were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations, family of 4," Morris wrote.

"Arthur and Maybelle, we love you two already!! See you very soon. Xoxoxo," Steenburgen said.

Osborne and Silvas married in June 2015 and announced in November that they were expecting twins.

Brothers Osborne is a country music duo consisting of Osborne and his brother T.J. Osborne. The Grammy-winning pair released their third studio album, Skeletons, in 2020.