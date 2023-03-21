Trending
Movies
March 21, 2023 / 1:36 PM

'Gears of War': Jon Spaihts to write Netflix adaptation

By Annie Martin

March 21 (UPI) -- Jon Spaihts has joined the Gears of War adaptation at Netflix.

Netflix announced Tuesday that Spaihts, a writer known for Dune and Doctor Strange, will write the live-action feature film.

Gears of War is based on the Epic Games and The Coalition video game franchise of the same name. Netflix first announced the adaptation in October.

Spaihts confirmed his involvement with the film in a statement to Variety.

"Gears of War is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates," he said. "It wants to be cinema, and I'm thrilled to have the chance to help that happen."

Gears of War is a sci-fi action game that follows Marcus Fenix and his team of soldiers as they fight against the alien Locust Horde.

"We're thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring Gears of War to life," The Coalition told Variety. "Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic, science-fiction universes, and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn't ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans."

Netflix also plans to create an adult animated series based on the Gears of War franchise.

