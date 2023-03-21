Keanu Reeves honors Lance Reddick at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' premiere

1/5

Keanu Reeves and the "John Wick: Chapter 4" cast paid tribute to their late co-star Lance Reddick at the film's Los Angeles premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves is remembering late friend and co-star Lance Reddick. Reeves, 58, and the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast paid tribute to Reddick at the film's Los Angeles premiere Monday. Advertisement

Reddick played the hotel concierge Charon in all four of the John Wick films, and was to reprise the role in the upcoming spinoff Ballerina. The actor died suddenly Friday at age 60.

Reeves and the John Wick cast honored Reddick at the premiere by wearing blue ribbon pins and reflecting on his life and legacy. The screening opened with a standing ovation for Reddick.

"Lance is a very beautiful person and special artist," Reeves told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "His grace and dignity, his shining light of character was just something really special."

"[I am] really grateful I had the chance to know him and work with him over almost 10 years," he added.

Reeves shared similar sentiments with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Every time you were in his presence, he was such a special person, special artist, and he had a grace and dignity, and a passion for life and his craft," he said of Reddick. "Just to be in his light and to be in his presence and get a chance to work with him, every day was special."

Cast member Laurence Fishburne also mourned Reddick.

"We love Lance, we miss Lance. He's the heart of these movies in many ways," Fishburne told THR.

"We lost our brother. But we made a beautiful movie, it's the best of all of them, and I think people are going to love it and that's what it's about, right? He wouldn't want us to not do this."

Keanu Reeves (L) and Laurence Fishburne attend the premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on March 20, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John Wick: Chapter 4 is dedicated in Reddick's honor. The film is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch and directed by Chad Stahelski, and also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama and Ian McShane. The movie opens in theaters Friday.