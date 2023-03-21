Trending
March 21, 2023 / 10:07 AM

Luke Combs, wife Nicole expecting second child

By Annie Martin
1/5
Luke Combs (R) is expecting his second child with his wife, Nicole Combs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Luke Combs (R) is expecting his second child with his wife, Nicole Combs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Luke Combs is going to be a dad of two.

The 33-year-old country music singer is expecting his second child, a son, with his wife, Nicole Combs.

Combs shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of himself and Nicole Combs posing with their 9-month-old son, Tex Lawrence, who was wearing a shirt that reads "big brother."

"Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" he captioned the post.

Combs and Nicole Combs married in August 2020. Combs shared his first photo with Nicole Combs and a photo from their wedding last week, voicing his love for his wife in the caption.

"From the second that I saw you, my whole world stood Still. After all this time, I'm just as in love as the day I made you mine. I ain't stopped flying high and never will. I'm falling for you Still," he wrote.

Combs will release his fourth studio album, Gettin' Old, on Friday. The singer will promote the album on a new world tour, which kicks off Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

