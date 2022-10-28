Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 28, 2022 / 12:31 PM

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen confirm divorce: 'We have grown apart'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Tom Brady (R) and Gisele Bündchen have split after more than 13 years of marriage. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/080dec65f68fdcb71bb24d38e6e36114/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tom Brady (R) and Gisele Bündchen have split after more than 13 years of marriage. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are officially headed for divorce.

NFL star Brady and Bündchen, a model known for her work with Victoria's Secret, confirmed the news Friday following weeks of rumors.

Advertisement

Brady, a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said on Instagram Stories that he and Bündchen recently finalized their divorce.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," he wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Brady and Bündchen married in February 2009 and have two children together, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady also has a son, John, 15, with Bridget Moynahan.

Brady said he and Bündchen decided to divorce "after much consideration."

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he wrote.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have split after more than 13 years of marriage. Photo by tombrady/Instagram Stories
Advertisement

Bündchen confirmed the split in a statement on her own account.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," the model wrote.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," she said.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have split after more than 13 years of marriage. Photo by gisele/Instagram Stories

Reports emerged earlier this month that Brady and Bündchen had hired divorce attorneys. Sources said the pair had been living separately for the past couple months following an alleged argument.

People said the couple's issues began in part when Brady decided to return to the NFL earlier this year after a 40-day retirement.

Gisele Bündchen's career: Runways and red carpets

Gisele Bündchen models a design by Michael Kors during Fashion Week in New York City on September 15, 1999. She was considered a supermodel in the late 90s. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill bring partners to 'Enola Holmes 2' premiere 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York

Latest Headlines

SZA recruits LaKeith Stanfield for 'Shirt' music video
Music // 35 minutes ago
SZA recruits LaKeith Stanfield for 'Shirt' music video
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- SZA released a single and music video for her song "Shirt" starring "Atlanta" actor LaKeith Stanfield.
Chloe Bailey releases 'For the Night' featuring Latto
Music // 1 hour ago
Chloe Bailey releases 'For the Night' featuring Latto
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Chlöe Bailey released "For the Night," featuring Latto, a new song she wrote about her former love interest Gunna.
Tegan and Sara perform 'I Can't Grow Up' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Tegan and Sara perform 'I Can't Grow Up' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tegan and Sara performed "I Can't Grow Up," a song from their album "Crybaby," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
'The Hills' alum Kaitlynn Carter expecting baby girl
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'The Hills' alum Kaitlynn Carter expecting baby girl
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "The Hills: New Beginnings" alum Kaitlynn Carter is expecting her second child with her partner, Kristopher Brock.
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "Bachelor in Paradise" couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile married at a courthouse wedding in New York.
What to stream this weekend: 'Wendell & Wild,' 'The White Lotus'
TV // 2 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Wendell & Wild,' 'The White Lotus'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "Wendell & Wild," "Stars at Noon," "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues," "Big Mouth," "Saturday Night Live," "The White Lotus" and "The Simpsons'" "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" are among the streaming options this weekend.
Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill bring partners to 'Enola Holmes 2' premiere
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill bring partners to 'Enola Holmes 2' premiere
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, and Henry Cavill and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, attended the New York premiere of "Enola Holmes 2."
Rihanna returns with new song 'Lift Me Up'
Music // 3 hours ago
Rihanna returns with new song 'Lift Me Up'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Rihanna released "Lift Me Up," her first single in six years, for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Aldis Hodge to play iconic detective Alex Cross in Prime Video series
TV // 4 hours ago
Aldis Hodge to play iconic detective Alex Cross in Prime Video series
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "City on a Hill" and "Black Adam" actor Aldis Hodge has been cast as Washington police detective Alex Cross in the Prime Video series "Cross."
Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta to perform at the MTV EMAs
Music // 4 hours ago
Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta to perform at the MTV EMAs
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi and Muse have been announced as performers for the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 ceremony.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
Blake Shelton supports Gwen Stefani at Matrix Awards
Blake Shelton supports Gwen Stefani at Matrix Awards
Famous birthdays for Oct. 28: Matt Smith, Brad Paisley
Famous birthdays for Oct. 28: Matt Smith, Brad Paisley
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement