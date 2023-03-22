March 22 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Steve Martin are teasing Only Murders in the Building Season 3.
Gomez and Martin shared photos Tuesday of Gomez wearing a wedding dress on set.
|Advertisement
March 22 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Steve Martin are teasing Only Murders in the Building Season 3. Gomez and Martin shared photos Tuesday of Gomez wearing a wedding dress on set.
March 22 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Steve Martin are teasing Only Murders in the Building Season 3.
Gomez and Martin shared photos Tuesday of Gomez wearing a wedding dress on set.
Gomez posted behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram of herself wearing a white wedding dress, boots and gloves while taking a break and drinking a soda.
"I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu," she captioned the post.
Martin shared a photo that showed him wearing a tuxedo while Gomez took his arm.
"Guess what just happened!" he wrote.
Martin also posted a photo of their co-star Martin Short also posing with Gomez in formalwear.
"Turns out this happened, too," he said.
Only Murders in the Building is a Hulu mystery comedy-drama series following neighbors Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short) and Mabel Mora (Gomez) as they attempt to solve a murder in their New York apartment building.
Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park will join the cast in Season 3, along with Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep.
Hulu released a teaser this month that shows Rudd and Streep playing fictional actors. The streaming service has yet to announce a release date for Season 3.