Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 22, 2023 / 10:00 AM

Selena Gomez wears wedding dress on 'Only Murders in the Building' set

By Annie Martin
1/5
Selena Gomez (pictured) and Steve Martin shared photos of Gomez wearing a wedding dress on the set of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Selena Gomez (pictured) and Steve Martin shared photos of Gomez wearing a wedding dress on the set of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Steve Martin are teasing Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

Gomez and Martin shared photos Tuesday of Gomez wearing a wedding dress on set.

Advertisement

Gomez posted behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram of herself wearing a white wedding dress, boots and gloves while taking a break and drinking a soda.

"I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu," she captioned the post.

Martin shared a photo that showed him wearing a tuxedo while Gomez took his arm.

Advertisement

"Guess what just happened!" he wrote.

Martin also posted a photo of their co-star Martin Short also posing with Gomez in formalwear.

"Turns out this happened, too," he said.

Only Murders in the Building is a Hulu mystery comedy-drama series following neighbors Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short) and Mabel Mora (Gomez) as they attempt to solve a murder in their New York apartment building.

Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park will join the cast in Season 3, along with Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep.

Hulu released a teaser this month that shows Rudd and Streep playing fictional actors. The streaming service has yet to announce a release date for Season 3.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep appear in 'Only Murders in the Building' S3 teaser 'Only Murders in the Building': Ashley Park joins Season 3 of Hulu series Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner as most-followed woman on Instagram What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Eddie Redmayne to star in 'Day of the Jackal' series
TV // 2 hours ago
Eddie Redmayne to star in 'Day of the Jackal' series
March 22 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne has signed on to star in and executive produce the thriller series, "The Day of the Jackal."
TV review: 'Succession' Season 4 premiere fires up new alliances, rivalries
TV // 7 hours ago
TV review: 'Succession' Season 4 premiere fires up new alliances, rivalries
LOS ANGELES, March 22 (UPI) -- The Season 4 premiere of "Succession," airing Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO, progresses from the season finale shocker with new opportunities and the sharp banter fans come to expect.
'Sweet Tooth': Gus is 'done hiding' in Season 2 teaser trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'Sweet Tooth': Gus is 'done hiding' in Season 2 teaser trailer
March 21 (UPI) -- "Sweet Tooth," a post-apocalyptic fantasy drama based on the Jeff Lemire comic book, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Michael Chiklis, Danny Pino to star in MGM+ series 'Hotel Cocaine'
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Chiklis, Danny Pino to star in MGM+ series 'Hotel Cocaine'
March 21 (UPI) -- "The Shield" alum Michael Chiklis and "Mayans M.C." actor Danny Pino are set to star in a new MGM+ crime thriller called "Hotel Cocaine."
Romola Garai, Dougray Scott join Season 2 cast of BBC's 'Vigil'
TV // 1 day ago
Romola Garai, Dougray Scott join Season 2 cast of BBC's 'Vigil'
March 21 (UPI) -- Romola Garai, Dougray Scott, Amir El-Masry, David Elliot and Chris Jenks have joined the BBC drama "Vigil" for its second season.
Julianne Hough to rejoin 'Dancing with the Stars' as Season 32 co-host
TV // 1 day ago
Julianne Hough to rejoin 'Dancing with the Stars' as Season 32 co-host
March 20 (UPI) -- Julianne Hough will replace Tyra Banks as co-host in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32.
Ed Sheeran reflects on fame, fatherhood in trailer for Disney+ docuseries
TV // 1 day ago
Ed Sheeran reflects on fame, fatherhood in trailer for Disney+ docuseries
March 20 (UPI) -- "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All," a documentary following "Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeran, is coming to Disney+.
Kenan & Kel reunite for 'Good Burger 2'
TV // 3 days ago
Kenan & Kel reunite for 'Good Burger 2'
March 18 (UPI) -- Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell announced on social media that they will reprise their roles of Dexter and Ed from the 1990s sketch-comedy series "All That" and the 1997 movie, "Good Burger."
Reports: Tyra Banks exits 'Dancing with the Stars' ahead of Season 32
TV // 4 days ago
Reports: Tyra Banks exits 'Dancing with the Stars' ahead of Season 32
March 17 (UPI) -- Tyra Banks said she is leaving "Dancing with the Stars" after hosting the show for three seasons.
Billie Eilish teases acting debut in 'Swarm' horror series
TV // 4 days ago
Billie Eilish teases acting debut in 'Swarm' horror series
March 17 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish shared a clip from the Amazon series "Swarm," created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elena Kampouris: 'Children of the Corn' a cautionary tale wrapped in a horror movie
Elena Kampouris: 'Children of the Corn' a cautionary tale wrapped in a horror movie
Keanu Reeves honors Lance Reddick at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' premiere
Keanu Reeves honors Lance Reddick at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' premiere
'You Hurt My Feelings' trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus struggles with husband's white lie
'You Hurt My Feelings' trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus struggles with husband's white lie
BTS member Jimin teases 'Like Crazy,' will perform Friday on 'Tonight Show'
BTS member Jimin teases 'Like Crazy,' will perform Friday on 'Tonight Show'
Florence Pugh brings her parents, grandmother to 'A Good Person' premiere
Florence Pugh brings her parents, grandmother to 'A Good Person' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement