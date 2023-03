Actor Dustin Hoffman (L) and actress Meryl Streep smile happily after winning their respective Oscars at the Academy Award presentations in Hollywood, Calif., on April 14, 1980. Hofmann won his Oscar for being Best Actor in his role in the film “Kramer vs. Kramer,” while Streep won hers for her role as Best Actress in a Supporting Role in the same movie. File Photo by Bob Flora/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Hulu released a 30-second teaser showing Paul Rudd's and Meryl Streep's new characters in Only Murders in the Building Season 3 on Sunday. The preview for the new season of the mystery-comedy series shows amateur sleuths and Manhattan neighbors Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putman (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) reunite to solve another crime.

Rudd and Streep also appear as fictional actors in a scene where the trio is holding a table read for a new play called, Bye Bye Buffalo.

No official return date for the streaming show has been announced.