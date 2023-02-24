1/3

Ashley Park will have a recurring role in "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ashley Park has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building. Deadline reported Thursday that Park, 31, will have a recurring role in Season 3 of the Hulu mystery comedy-drama series. Advertisement

Park will play Kimber, a Broadway ingenue.

The actress joins series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams will also appear in Season 3.

Park confirmed her casting in a video featuring Gomez and Short. The clip shows the trio lip syncing and acting to dialogue from a classic film.

"murders?? IN THIS BUILDING???? so excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans @onlymurdersonhulu @hulu #selenagomez #martinshort," Park captioned the post.

Only Murders in the Building follows neighbors Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short) and Mabel Mora (Gomez) as they attempt to solve a murder in their New York apartment building.

The series is created by Martin and John Hoffman.

Park is known for playing Mindy Chen on the Netflix series Emily in Paris.