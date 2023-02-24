Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 24, 2023 / 10:47 AM

'Only Murders in the Building': Ashley Park joins Season 3 of Hulu series

By Annie Martin
1/3
Ashley Park will have a recurring role in "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ashley Park will have a recurring role in "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ashley Park has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building.

Deadline reported Thursday that Park, 31, will have a recurring role in Season 3 of the Hulu mystery comedy-drama series.

Advertisement

Park will play Kimber, a Broadway ingenue.

The actress joins series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams will also appear in Season 3.

Park confirmed her casting in a video featuring Gomez and Short. The clip shows the trio lip syncing and acting to dialogue from a classic film.

"murders?? IN THIS BUILDING???? so excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans @onlymurdersonhulu @hulu #selenagomez #martinshort," Park captioned the post.

@ashleyparklady murders?? IN THIS BUILDING???? so excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans @onlymurdersonhulu @hulu #selenagomez #martinshort ♬ original sound - Turner Classic Movies
Advertisement

Only Murders in the Building follows neighbors Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short) and Mabel Mora (Gomez) as they attempt to solve a murder in their New York apartment building.

The series is created by Martin and John Hoffman.

Park is known for playing Mindy Chen on the Netflix series Emily in Paris.

Read More

What to watch: 5 Ashley Park roles beyond 'Emily In Paris' Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner as most-followed woman on Instagram What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Nat Wolff: 'The Consultant' is destabilizing and challenging
TV // 8 hours ago
Nat Wolff: 'The Consultant' is destabilizing and challenging
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Stars Nat Wolff, Christoph Waltz, Aimee Carrero and Brittany O'Grady, along with the creators of "The Consultant," discuss the show's portrayal of workplace power dynamics.
'Outer Banks' stars: Pogues want stability, but adventure is always calling them
TV // 20 hours ago
'Outer Banks' stars: Pogues want stability, but adventure is always calling them
NEW YORK, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The stars of "Outer Banks" say their young adult characters are torn between seeking stability and yearning for adventure in Season 3.
'Apples Never Fall': Jake Lacy, Alison Brie join Peacock adaptation
TV // 22 hours ago
'Apples Never Fall': Jake Lacy, Alison Brie join Peacock adaptation
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Jake Lacy and Alison Brie will star in "Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel.
'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Dong-eun creates 'perfect misery'
TV // 1 day ago
'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Dong-eun creates 'perfect misery'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- "The Glory," a South Korean revenge drama starring Song Hye-kyo, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
What to stream after Netflix's 'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal'
TV // 1 day ago
What to stream after Netflix's 'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix docuseries "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal" follows in the footsteps of previous documentaries and podcasts to tell the story of the wealthy Murdaugh family's alleged crimes.
TV review: 'True Lies' waters down original's edge
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'True Lies' waters down original's edge
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The "True Lies" TV series avoids some of the pitfalls of the James Cameron blockbuster movie, but in doing so robs the premise of any of its compelling edge.
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
TV // 1 day ago
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes, Akira Akbar and producers Carla Banks-Waddles and Morgan Cooper discuss a timely storyline in "Bel-Air" Season 2.
Reba McEntire returns to 'The Voice' amid competition changes
TV // 1 day ago
Reba McEntire returns to 'The Voice' amid competition changes
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- NBC announced changes for Season 23 of "The Voice" on Wednesday, including the addition of Reba McEntire as a Mega Mentor and additional competition changes.
'Queen of the Universe' introduces Season 2 contestants
TV // 1 day ago
'Queen of the Universe' introduces Season 2 contestants
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Drag singing competition "Queen of the Universe" will return for a second season on Paramount+ in March.
No Season 4 for 'South Side' on HBO Max
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 4 for 'South Side' on HBO Max
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- HBO Max has confirmed it is not renewing its Chicago-set sitcom, "South Side," for a fourth season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Emily Blunt, Emilia Jones
Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Emily Blunt, Emilia Jones
Movie review: 'Cocaine Bear' delivers outrageous thrills
Movie review: 'Cocaine Bear' delivers outrageous thrills
Paris Hilton announces newborn son's name, explains meaning
Paris Hilton announces newborn son's name, explains meaning
'Cocaine Bear': The true story that inspired the film
'Cocaine Bear': The true story that inspired the film
Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner as most-followed woman on Instagram
Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner as most-followed woman on Instagram
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement