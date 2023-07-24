Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 24, 2023 / 12:16 PM

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown shares engagement photos: 'True love'

By Annie Martin

July 24 (UPI) -- Sister Wives star Christine Brown is celebrating her engagement to David Woolley.

The television personality, 51, shared engagement photos with Woolley in a post Sunday on Instagram.

Advertisement

The pictures show Brown and Woolley getting close at various locales, including in the desert.

"We got our engagement photos done! Gosh! I LOVE how we look together! #truelove #finallyfoundsomeone #engaged #photoshoot," Brown captioned the post.

Brown announced her engagement to Woolley in April.

Advertisement

"We're engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife," she said on Instagram at the time.

Brown and Woolley had gone public with their relationship on Valentine's Day in February.

"I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this," Brown said on Instagram.

Brown was previously in a polygamous marriage with Kody Brown, who had three other wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown. Brown announced her split from Kody Brown in November 2021 after 25 years together.

Brown and her family star on the TLC reality series Sister Wives, which will return for an 18th season in August. TLC shared a trailer for the season this month that shows Kody Brown struggling in his relationships.

Brown has six children with Kody Brown, including Gwendlyn Brown, who married Beatriz Quiroz this month.

Read More

Gwendlyn Brown of 'Sister Wives' marries Beatriz Queiroz 'Sister Wives' gets Season 18 premiere date, dramatic trailer 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown engaged to David Woolley What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Witcher' stars face their fears in Season 3, Volume 2 trailer
TV // 56 minutes ago
'The Witcher' stars face their fears in Season 3, Volume 2 trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- "The Witcher" will return Thursday on Netflix with Henry Cavill's final episodes as Geralt of Rivia.
Harry Styles celebrates fans after concluding 'Love on Tour'
Music // 2 hours ago
Harry Styles celebrates fans after concluding 'Love on Tour'
July 24 (UPI) -- Harry Styles shared a video featuring fans from around the globe following the final show of "Love on Tour."
'Bachelor' alum Raven Gates gives birth to second child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Bachelor' alum Raven Gates gives birth to second child
July 24 (UPI) -- Raven Gates welcomed her second child with her husband and fellow Bachelor Nation star, Adam Gottschalk.
Victoria Beckham sings Spice Girls song at karaoke in new video
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Victoria Beckham sings Spice Girls song at karaoke in new video
July 24 (UPI) -- Victoria Beckham performed the Spice Girls song "Say You'll Be There" alongside her husband, David Beckham, at karaoke.
George R.R. Martin says filming on 'House of the Dragon' S2 is 'half done'
TV // 3 hours ago
George R.R. Martin says filming on 'House of the Dragon' S2 is 'half done'
July 24 (UPI) -- George R.R. Martin gave an update on "House of the Dragon" Season 2 amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes.
Billie Eilish mourns death of dog Pepper: 'My lifelong best friend'
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Billie Eilish mourns death of dog Pepper: 'My lifelong best friend'
July 24 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is mourning the death of her dog Pepper.
S Club releasing first new music in 20 years
Music // 4 hours ago
S Club releasing first new music in 20 years
July 24 (UPI) -- The surviving former members of the British pop group S Club 7 have reunited to record a news song under the name of S Club.
Chrissy Teigen shares video of infant Wren's first smile
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen shares video of infant Wren's first smile
July 24 (UPI) -- Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has shared on Instagram a short video of her cradling her infant son Wren, who looks up at her and smiles.
Movie review: 'Sympathy for the Devil' muddles tense scenario
Movies // 7 hours ago
Movie review: 'Sympathy for the Devil' muddles tense scenario
LOS ANGELES, July 24 (UPI) -- "Sympathy for the Devil," in theaters and video-on-demand Friday, posits a compelling scenario, but cannot sustain it for 90 minutes.
Famous birthdays for July 24: Elisabeth Moss, Anna Paquin
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 24: Elisabeth Moss, Anna Paquin
July 24 (UPI) -- Actor Elisabeth Moss turns 41 and actor Anna Paquin turns 41, among the famous birthdays for July 24.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

AMC names Andrew Lincoln/Danai Gurira 'Walking Dead' spinoff
AMC names Andrew Lincoln/Danai Gurira 'Walking Dead' spinoff
Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
Mistrial declared after jury deadlocked in YNW Melly's murder trial
Mistrial declared after jury deadlocked in YNW Melly's murder trial
Chrissy Teigen shares video of infant Wren's first smile
Chrissy Teigen shares video of infant Wren's first smile
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement