July 24 (UPI) -- Sister Wives star Christine Brown is celebrating her engagement to David Woolley.

The television personality, 51, shared engagement photos with Woolley in a post Sunday on Instagram.

The pictures show Brown and Woolley getting close at various locales, including in the desert.

"We got our engagement photos done! Gosh! I LOVE how we look together! #truelove #finallyfoundsomeone #engaged #photoshoot," Brown captioned the post.

Brown announced her engagement to Woolley in April.

"We're engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife," she said on Instagram at the time.

Brown and Woolley had gone public with their relationship on Valentine's Day in February.

"I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this," Brown said on Instagram.

Brown was previously in a polygamous marriage with Kody Brown, who had three other wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown. Brown announced her split from Kody Brown in November 2021 after 25 years together.

Brown and her family star on the TLC reality series Sister Wives, which will return for an 18th season in August. TLC shared a trailer for the season this month that shows Kody Brown struggling in his relationships.

Brown has six children with Kody Brown, including Gwendlyn Brown, who married Beatriz Quiroz this month.