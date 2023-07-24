Trending
Entertainment News
July 24, 2023 / 10:02 AM

'Bachelor' alum Raven Gates gives birth to second child

By Annie Martin
Raven Gates welcomed her second child with her husband and fellow Bachelor Nation star, Adam Gottschalk. Photo by ravennicolegates/Instagram Stories
Raven Gates welcomed her second child with her husband and fellow Bachelor Nation star, Adam Gottschalk. Photo by ravennicolegates/Instagram Stories

July 24 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Raven Gates is a mom of two.

The television personality, 32, recently welcomed her second child with her husband and fellow Bachelor Nation star, Adam Gottschalk.

Gates shared the news Sunday on Instagram Stories alongside a video of Gottschalk with their new baby.

"All went well," she captioned the post.

Raven Gates welcomed her second child with her husband and fellow Bachelor Nation star, Adam Gottschalk. Screenshot via ravennicolegates/Instagram Stories

Gates also posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her child.

"Breast feeding is going really great this time!!! praise the lord!" she wrote.

Gottschalk said in a post on his own account that Gates gave birth via C-section.

Just finished watching my first C section. Honestly not as bad as I thought it would be! Mom & baby are doing VERY good," he said.

Gates and Gottschalk married in April 2021 and also have a son, Gates Zev, 18 months.

The couple announced in January that they were expecting their second child.

"Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? Pray for us!... especially Adam," Gates wrote on Instagram at the time.

Gates and Gottschalk met in Bachelor in Paradise Season 4. Gates was previously a contestant in Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, while Gottschalk appeared in Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.

