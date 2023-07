1/5

Victoria Beckham performed the Spice Girls song "Say You'll Be There" alongside her husband, David Beckham, at karaoke. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Victoria Beckham sang and danced to the Spice Girls during an outing at karaoke. The fashion designer and original Spice Girls member, 49, shared a video Sunday on TikTok of herself performing the Spice Girls hit "Say You'll Be There" alongside her husband, David Beckham. Advertisement

"Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come!!" Beckham captioned the post.

Beckham also shared photos on Instagram from their night out with friends.

"Work hard play hard! wow!! What a night celebrating with friends in Miami!!!! I love you @davidbeckham x," she wrote.

Beckham and David Beckham were in Miami to attend the Inter Miami and Cruz Azul soccer game Friday evening. David Beckham co-owns Inter Miami, which recently signed soccer star Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

Beckham and David Beckham hosted Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Serena Williams and other stars at the game Friday, which marked Messi's debut with the team. Beckham shared photos with their celebrity friends on Instagram.

"Friends supporting in Miami," she wrote.

Beckham came to fame with the British girl group Spice Girls. Melanie "Mel B" Brown said on Sherri in January that all five members had recently reunited and were "talking about doing something together."