Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 23, 2023 / 2:23 PM

Mel B says Spice Girls reunion will be announced 'very soon'

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Mel B attends the opening gala at the 76th Venice Film Festival on August 28, 2019. She says the Spice Girls may be reuniting for the third time. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Mel B attends the opening gala at the 76th Venice Film Festival on August 28, 2019. She says the Spice Girls may be reuniting for the third time. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- In a guest appearance Monday on the Sherri daytime talk show, Melanie "Mel B" Brown confirmed that a Spice Girl reunion is in the works.

Brown said that the hitmaking English '90s girl group, which includes Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, and Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell, have already met to map out a plan.

Advertisement

"You know what ... us five actually did get together a couple months ago," Brown said. "All five of us. Because COVID hit everything kind of got put on the back burner. Everything was at a standstill.

"So, now we're talking about doing something together, and fingers crossed it will be announced very soon ...very, very soon!"

But this is not the first time Brown has announced the group's reunion. She said the same in 2018 when Beckham was said to be the holdout, so this news may or may have traction. But the group has come together before -- for a tour in 2007 and then for a one-off performance at the Summer Olympic Games in London in 2012.

Brown is a current cast member of the Fox series Special Forces, a reality show that puts celebrities through a version of the intense training that is used by the military's Special Forces units. Brown says that she experienced her own PTSD after her relationship with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, who she says was abusive. Belafonte has denied the allegations.

Advertisement

Brown was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Prince William last year for her work in the area of domestic abuse.

"We all know somebody who's been through that kind of trauma if it's not ourselves, and it's not going to go away until we all come together and speak about it," Brown said. Her book Brutally Honest came out in 2018.

"I didn't realize how badly abused I'd been," she said, "until I started writing down and trying to remember what I'd gone through. I'm seven years out of that relationship now and I still get PTSD. I still get flashbacks," Brown said.

The couple has a daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte. Brown also shares daughters Angel Iris Murphy with Eddie Murphy and Phoenix Chi with her former husband Jimmy Gulzar.

She added: "Usually the person comes into your life as Mr. Knight in shining armor, they usually already have a criminal record for domestic violence, they're very good at what they do, and they don't stop.

"That is their job to manipulate you, and coercive control you. And I ended up being controlled in every aspect of my life. And I'm so glad to be free of that, but the scars are still there."

Advertisement

Watch the interview below:

Read More

'Room' with Adrienne Warren to open on Broadway in April Spotify becomes latest tech titan to announce layoffs Yes sells catalog to Warner Music Group

Latest Headlines

Monsta X share 'Liar' version of 'Beautiful Liar' dance practice video
Music // 40 minutes ago
Monsta X share 'Liar' version of 'Beautiful Liar' dance practice video
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X released a choreography video for "Beautiful Liar," the title track its EP "Reason."
Sundance movie review: 'Theater Camp' is loving, laugh-filled ode to drama
Movies // 44 minutes ago
Sundance movie review: 'Theater Camp' is loving, laugh-filled ode to drama
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Theater Camp" is a comedy about theater camp, and the cast and filmmakers have fun with theater types because they know them -- and probably are them.
Kali Uchis announces 'Red Moon in Venus' album, new tour
Music // 55 minutes ago
Kali Uchis announces 'Red Moon in Venus' album, new tour
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis will release the album "Red Moon in Venus" in March and launch a new North American tour the next month.
'Last of Us' teaser introduces show's Bill, Frank
TV // 1 hour ago
'Last of Us' teaser introduces show's Bill, Frank
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett play Bill and Frank in the HBO series "The Last of Us."
Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Movies // 1 hour ago
Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Infinity Pool" explores what can happen when wealthy tourists take advantage of a local custom that enables worse behavior than they can commit back home.
'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer: Chris Pine assembles team of adventurers
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer: Chris Pine assembles team of adventurers
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," a fantasy adventure film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, opens in March.
Ben Affleck-directed Nike project, 'Air' gets April theatrical release
Movies // 2 hours ago
Ben Affleck-directed Nike project, 'Air' gets April theatrical release
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck's Nike film "Air :is heading for a theatrical release April 5 in a first-ever deal between Amazon Studios and Warner Brothers Pictures, the streamer announced Monday,
Kelly Clarkson covers Taylor Swift's 'Better Man (Taylor's Version)'
Music // 2 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson covers Taylor Swift's 'Better Man (Taylor's Version)'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson performed "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift in a new Kellyoke segment on her talk show.
'Room' with Adrienne Warren to open on Broadway in April
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Room' with Adrienne Warren to open on Broadway in April
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Room," a stage adaptation of the Emma Donoghue novel starring Adrienne Warren, is coming to Broadway.
Yes sells catalog to Warner Music Group
Music // 4 hours ago
Yes sells catalog to Warner Music Group
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Warner Music Group has acquired the Atlantic Records catalog of British progressive rock band Yes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
Chrissy Teigen introduces newborn daughter Esti Maxine
Chrissy Teigen introduces newborn daughter Esti Maxine
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement