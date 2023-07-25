Britney Spears meets Lance Bass' twins: 'I'm a new auntie'

1/5

Britney Spears celebrated meeting Violet and Alexander, the twin children of former 'N Sync member Lance Bass. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Britney Spears has dubbed herself "a new auntie" after meeting Lance Bass' twins. The 41-year-old singer celebrated meeting Violet Betty and Alexander James, Bass' twin children with his husband, Michael Turchin, in an Instagram post Monday. Advertisement

Spears shared photos on Twitter of herself and her husband, Sam Asghari, with Bass and his 20-month-old twins.

"I'm a new auntie for Lance's babies!!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies!!!" she captioned the post.

I'm a new auntie for Lance's babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!! pic.twitter.com/2cvS8Zm20A— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) July 24, 2023

Bass and Turchin welcomed their son and daughter via surrogate in October 2021.

"The baby dragons have arrived!!" Bass said on Instagram at the time. "I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!"

The couple previously told People that their road to fatherhood had been "quite the journey," with multiple surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments and a miscarriage.

"Because of what we've been through the last four years, we were very cautious to get excited," the pair said while announcing in June 2021 that they were expecting twins.

Bass came to fame with the boy band 'N Sync, which toured with Spears in the late 1990s.

Spears herself has two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

