Britney Spears has a new song out called "Mind Your Business." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Pop star Britney Spears and rapper Will.i.am released a new collaboration called "Mind Your Business" on Friday. The artists previously performed duets on the songs "Big Fat Bass" and "Scream & Shout." Advertisement

Taking aim at intrusive reporters and photographers, the lyrics for their new fast-tempo, electronic-sounding dance song include: "Where she at?;" "There she go!;" "What she do?" and "Too much watchy-watchy, watchin' me, watchin' ya."

"Mind Your Business" is Spears' first song since "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John in 2022.

Spears is set to release the memoir The Woman in Me in October.