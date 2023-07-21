Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 21, 2023 / 7:53 AM

Britney Spears, Will.i.am release 'Mind Your Business'

By Karen Butler
1/5
Britney Spears has a new song out called "Mind Your Business." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Britney Spears has a new song out called "Mind Your Business." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Pop star Britney Spears and rapper Will.i.am released a new collaboration called "Mind Your Business" on Friday.

The artists previously performed duets on the songs "Big Fat Bass" and "Scream & Shout."

Advertisement

Taking aim at intrusive reporters and photographers, the lyrics for their new fast-tempo, electronic-sounding dance song include: "Where she at?;" "There she go!;" "What she do?" and "Too much watchy-watchy, watchin' me, watchin' ya."

"Mind Your Business" is Spears' first song since "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John in 2022.

Spears is set to release the memoir The Woman in Me in October.

Read More

Elizabeth Perkins: 'Minx' a great study on female bosses in the '70s Annie Murphy: 'Praise Petey' heroine shocked to inherit cult in animated comedy Paul Wesley: Kirk-Spock bond still nascent in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Latest Headlines

Bear beats the heat with a dip in Massachusetts family's pool
Music // 15 hours ago
Bear beats the heat with a dip in Massachusetts family's pool
July 20 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman captured video when she looked outside and discovered a black bear cooling off with a dip in her above-ground pool.
NewJeans shares performance version of 'Cool with You' music video
Music // 16 hours ago
NewJeans shares performance version of 'Cool with You' music video
July 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group NewJeans released a performance version of its music video for the song "Cool with You."
iKon announce U.S. dates for 'Take Off' world tour
Music // 1 day ago
iKon announce U.S. dates for 'Take Off' world tour
July 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group iKon announced dates for the U.S. leg of its "Take Off" world tour.
Harry Styles plays circus performer in 'Daylight' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Harry Styles plays circus performer in 'Daylight' music video
July 19 (UPI) -- Harry Styles released a music video for "Daylight," a song from his third album, "Harry's House."
Jason Aldean defends 'Try That' song after 'pro-lynching' claims
Music // 1 day ago
Jason Aldean defends 'Try That' song after 'pro-lynching' claims
July 19 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean responded to criticism of the lyrics and music video for his single "Try That in a Small Town."
Britney Spears, Will.i.am to release 'Mind Your Business' single Friday
Music // 1 day ago
Britney Spears, Will.i.am to release 'Mind Your Business' single Friday
July 19 (UPI) -- Britney Spears and Will.i.am will release "Not Your Business," Spears' first song of 2023, on Friday.
Treasure shares 'I Want Your Love' track spoiler, 'Reboot' visual film
Music // 2 days ago
Treasure shares 'I Want Your Love' track spoiler, 'Reboot' visual film
July 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a preview of its song "I Want Your Love" and a teaser for its album "Reboot."
YG, Tyga, Saweetie announce 'Str8 to the Klub' tour
Music // 2 days ago
YG, Tyga, Saweetie announce 'Str8 to the Klub' tour
July 18 (UPI) -- YG, Tyga and Saweetie will perform across North America on a new co-headlining tour.
Yes to launch U.S. leg of 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour
Music // 2 days ago
Yes to launch U.S. leg of 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour
July 18 (UPI) -- British progressive rock band Yes will perform across the United States as part of its new tour.
Jennifer Lopez teases new song on first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck
Music // 2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez teases new song on first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck
July 18 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez previewed the song "Midnight Trip to Vegas" while celebrating the anniversary of her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
Vivica A. Fox addresses Nick Cannon feud: 'It was just not cool'
Vivica A. Fox addresses Nick Cannon feud: 'It was just not cool'
'Saw X' reveals plot, release date, first look at Tobin Bell return
'Saw X' reveals plot, release date, first look at Tobin Bell return
Movie review: Singular 'Oppenheimer' can be disconcerting
Movie review: Singular 'Oppenheimer' can be disconcerting
Bear beats the heat with a dip in Massachusetts family's pool
Bear beats the heat with a dip in Massachusetts family's pool
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement