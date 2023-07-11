Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 11, 2023 / 2:11 PM

Britney Spears to release 'The Woman in Me' memoir in October

By Annie Martin
1/5
Britney Spears (L), pictured with Sam Asghari, shared a cover and release date for her memoir, "The Woman in Me." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Britney Spears (L), pictured with Sam Asghari, shared a cover and release date for her memoir, "The Woman in Me." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Britney Spears will release her memoir, The Woman in Me, in October.

The 41-year-old singer shared a cover and release date, Oct. 24, for the book Tuesday.

Advertisement

In a post on Instagram, Spears said the book will tell her story on her own terms.

The Woman in Me will be released by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

Advertisement

The book's official website describes the memoir as "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."

"The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey -- and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history."

In November 2021, a Los Angeles judge formally ended Spears' conservatorship, which had been in place for 13 years. The decision returned Spears' legal rights immediately.

"Britney's compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery," Gallery Books SVP and publisher Jennifer Bergstrom said in a statement to People. "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact -- and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn't be more proud to help share her story at last."

Reports first surfaced in February 2022 that Spears would release a memoir with Simon & Schuster.

Pop icon Britney Spears turns 41: a look back

Security personnel keep a watchful eye on zealous fans as Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of "Drive Me Crazy" in New York City on September 28, 1999. Earlier that year, Spears' "Baby One More Time" topped the Billboard singles and albums charts. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Taylor Swift ticket sales suspended by Ticketmaster France Cardi B, Offset celebrate daughter Kulture's birthday: 'My baby is five' 'Ahsoka' trailer: Ahsoka, Sabine, Hera unite against Thrawn What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Mamamoo+ announce debut EP, 'Two Rabbits'
Music // 2 minutes ago
Mamamoo+ announce debut EP, 'Two Rabbits'
July 11 (UPI) -- Mamamoo+, a subunit of the K-pop group Mamamoo, shared a logo motion teaser for the album "Two Rabbits."
'May December' with Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore to open New York Film Festival
Movies // 7 minutes ago
'May December' with Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore to open New York Film Festival
July 11 (UPI) -- "May December," a romantic drama directed by Todd Haynes and starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, will open the New York Film Festival.
'Wonka' trailer introduces Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Wonka' trailer introduces Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka
July 11 (UPI) -- "Wonka," a prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" starring Timothée Chalamet, opens in theaters in December.
'Ahsoka' trailer: Ahsoka, Sabine, Hera unite against Thrawn
TV // 1 hour ago
'Ahsoka' trailer: Ahsoka, Sabine, Hera unite against Thrawn
July 11 (UPI) -- "Ahsoka," a new "Star Wars" series and "Mandalorian" spinoff starring Rosario Dawson, is coming to Disney+.
'Painkiller': Uzo Aduba investigates opioid crisis in trailer for Netflix series
TV // 2 hours ago
'Painkiller': Uzo Aduba investigates opioid crisis in trailer for Netflix series
July 11 (UPI) -- "Painkiller," a new drama starring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick and Taylor Kitsch, is coming to netflix.
Taylor Swift ticket sales suspended by Ticketmaster France
Music // 3 hours ago
Taylor Swift ticket sales suspended by Ticketmaster France
July 11 (UPI) -- Ticketmaster France shut down the online pre-sales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour due to technical difficulties.
'Heartstopper' stars get close in Season 2 moving posters
TV // 4 hours ago
'Heartstopper' stars get close in Season 2 moving posters
July 11 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper," a teen romantic comedy-drama starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Global Citizen Festival: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Stray Kids to perform
Music // 4 hours ago
Global Citizen Festival: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Stray Kids to perform
July 11 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill will headline Global Citizen Festival, with Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and Stray Kids to also perform.
Cardi B, Offset celebrate daughter Kulture's birthday: 'My baby is five'
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Cardi B, Offset celebrate daughter Kulture's birthday: 'My baby is five'
July 11 (UPI) -- Cardi B and Offset threw daughter Kulture Kiari a "Trolls"-themed party on her fifth birthday.
Famous birthdays for July 11: Lisa Rinna, Alessia Cara
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 11: Lisa Rinna, Alessia Cara
July 11 (UPI) -- Actor Lisa Rinna turns 60 and singer Alessia Cara turns 27, among famous birthdays for July 11.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Real Housewives' star Kelly Bensimon engaged to Scott Litner
'Real Housewives' star Kelly Bensimon engaged to Scott Litner
Taylor Swift ticket sales suspended by Ticketmaster France
Taylor Swift ticket sales suspended by Ticketmaster France
Cardi B, Offset celebrate daughter Kulture's birthday: 'My baby is five'
Cardi B, Offset celebrate daughter Kulture's birthday: 'My baby is five'
Erin Andrews confirms birth of first child via surrogate
Erin Andrews confirms birth of first child via surrogate
Jamie Foxx seen smiling in first video since medical emergency
Jamie Foxx seen smiling in first video since medical emergency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement