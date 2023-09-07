Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 7, 2023 / 9:30 AM

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah seeking custody of son

By Annie Martin
Noor Alfallah filed for full physical custody of Roman, her 3-month-old son with Al Pacino (pictured), amid reports of a split. File Photo by Bryan Smith/UPI
1 of 5 | Noor Alfallah filed for full physical custody of Roman, her 3-month-old son with Al Pacino (pictured), amid reports of a split. File Photo by Bryan Smith/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah is seeking custody of their young son.

Page Six reported Wednesday that Alfallah, 29, filed for full physical custody of Roman, her 3-month-old son with Pacino, 83.

Advertisement

Alfallah wants Pacino to have "reasonable visitation" rights and asked for joint legal custody, meaning the actor would have a say in major decisions, such as Roman's education and medical treatment.

Alfallah submitted a signed voluntary declaration of parentage, which shows that she and Pacino are Roman's biological parents.

In addition, she requested that Pacino pay her legal fees and any other court-related costs.

Pacino's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, told Entertainment Tonight that Alfallah and Pacino are still together despite the filing.

"Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," Rosenfield said. "They are together."

Meanwhile, TMZ said Pacino and Alfallah have split after more than a year of dating.

Pacino has three other children, daughter Julie and twins Anton and Olivia, with previous partners.

Read More

Latest Headlines

CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll lead nominees
Music // 45 minutes ago
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll lead nominees
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and other artists are nominated at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards.
Kourtney Kardashian grateful after surgery saves unborn son's life
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Kourtney Kardashian grateful after surgery saves unborn son's life
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Pregnant reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has announced on Instagram that she recently underwent urgent fetal surgery to save her unborn son.
Bruce Springsteen cancels shows to deal with peptic ulcer disease
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen cancels shows to deal with peptic ulcer disease
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll legend Bruce Springsteen has canceled the rest of his September shows while he is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
NEW YORK, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Author Craig Johnson told UPI that readers will get to know a lot more about Wyoming Sheriff Walt Longmire's family history in Johnson's latest mystery novel, "The Longmire Defense."
'Bars with Cake' director, stylist made pastries cinematic
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Bars with Cake' director, stylist made pastries cinematic
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Director Trish Sie and food stylist Megan Potthoff described the process of making movie-worthy cakes for "Sitting in Bars with Cake," premiering Friday on Prime Video
Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Gloria Gaynor, Chrissie Hynde
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Gloria Gaynor, Chrissie Hynde
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Singer Gloria Gaynor turns 80 and singer Chrissie Hynde turns 72, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 7.
CBS reveals 'Survivor' Season 45 cast
TV // 17 hours ago
CBS reveals 'Survivor' Season 45 cast
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- CBS announced the cast of "Survivor" Season 45 on Wednesday.
Aespa performs 'Better Things' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 19 hours ago
Aespa performs 'Better Things' on 'Good Morning America'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa performed its song "Better Things" and discussed its "Synk: Hyper Line" tour on "GMA."
'Expats' photos: Nicole Kidman stars in Lulu Wang series
TV // 19 hours ago
'Expats' photos: Nicole Kidman stars in Lulu Wang series
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman and Sarayu Blue star in "Expats," a new Prime Video series based on the Janice Y. K. Lee novel "The Expatriates."
'Elemental' coming Sept. 13 to Disney+
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Elemental' coming Sept. 13 to Disney+
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Elemental," an animated Disney-Pixar film featuring Leah Lewis, will start streaming on Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Travolta shares video of daughter Ella: 'I'm so proud of you!'
John Travolta shares video of daughter Ella: 'I'm so proud of you!'
Rolling Stones release 'Angry' music video starring Sydney Sweeney
Rolling Stones release 'Angry' music video starring Sydney Sweeney
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
Jason Segal: 'Winning Time' Episode 5 'was almost sweet relief'
Jason Segal: 'Winning Time' Episode 5 'was almost sweet relief'
Frankie Celenza asks chefs, diners if eateries are 'Worth the Hype'
Frankie Celenza asks chefs, diners if eateries are 'Worth the Hype'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement