Entertainment News
Sept. 6, 2023 / 9:23 AM

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

By Annie Martin
Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas filed for divorce from "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner after four years of marriage. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas filed for divorce from "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner after four years of marriage. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially headed for divorce.

Jonas, a member of the pop rock band Jonas Brothers, filed for divorce from Turner, an actress known for playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, Tuesday in Miami Dade County, Fla., after four years of marriage, Today reported.

According to the filing, "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

People confirmed the news and said Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, have a prenuptial agreement in place.

The former couple married in May 2019 and have two children, Willa, 3, and a second daughter, 14 months.

"A parenting plan should be established, which addressed all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule proving for frequent and continuing contact with both parties," the filing reads. "The children have been residing with their father in Miami and other locations throughout the United States."

TMZ said Jonas and Turner have had problems in their marriage for about six months and that Jonas started shopping for divorce lawyers last week. Jonas is represented by Tom Sasser, who handled Tiger Woods' divorce.

News of Jonas and Turner's split broke Sunday.

Frankie Celenza asks chefs, customers if eateries are 'Worth the Hype'
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Worth the Hype" host Frankie Celenza discusses the new show, premiering Wednesday on Tastemade, exploring restaurants of different cities.
Costume designer: Creating looks for genre-spanning 'Afterparty' was 'wild ride'
NEW YORK, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Costume designer Meredith Markworth-Pollack says it was a tremendous challenge dressing the cast of "Afterparty" for Season 2, with episodes featuring looks with film noir, psychological thriller and western vibes.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 6: Macy Gray, Anika Noni Rose
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Singer Macy Gray turns 56 and actor Anika Noni Rose turns 51, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 6.
'NCIS: Sydney' premieres in November
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- CBS announced the premiere of "NCIS: Sydney" on Nov. 13 on CBS and Paramount+, after a Nov. 10 premiere in Australia.
'Quantum Leap' Season 2 adds Eliza Taylor, Peter Gadiot
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- NBC announced Tuesday that "Quantum Leap" Season 2 has added two new regular cast members. The season premieres Oct. 4.
'No One Will Save You' trailer: Aliens attack Kaitlyn Dever
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios released the trailer for "No One Will Save You" on Tuesday. The film starring Kaitlyn Dever premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu.
Mamamoo's Hwasa takes a drive in 'I Love My Body' music video teaser
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop star Hwasa released a preview of her music video for her new solo single, "I Love My Body."
'Barbie' VOD release delayed 1 week
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Video-on-demand retailers now list "Barbie" for preorder releasing Sept. 12.
'Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn confronts evil once again
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "The Exorcist: Believer," a new horror film starring Ellen Burstyn and Leslie Odom Jr., opens in October.
Whoopi Goldberg misses 'The View' premiere due to COVID-19
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Whoopi Goldberg missed "The View" Season 27 premiere after testing positive for COVID-19.
