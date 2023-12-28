Trending
Dec. 28, 2023 / 9:33 AM

Meadow Walker, husband Louis Thornton-Allan split up

By Annie Martin
Meadow Walker (L), pictured with designer Jason Wu, confirmed her separation from her husband, Louis Allan-Thornton. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Meadow Walker and her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan, are calling it quits on their marriage.

Walker, a model and the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, confirmed her separation from Thornton-Allan in a joint statement Wednesday on Instagram.

"After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate," the post reads. "This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other."

Walker and Thornton-Allan married at a wedding in the Dominican Republic in October 2021, two months after their engagement.

Vin Diesel, Walker's godfather and Paul Walker's Fast & Furious co-star, walked the model down the aisle, while Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster was among the guests.

Walker and Thornton-Allan made their relationship Instagram official in July 2021.

Paul Walker, who played Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious films, died at age 40 in November 2013.

Walker remembered her late dad on his birthday in September 2020, calling him "the most beautiful soul."


Meadow Walker (L) and designer Jason Wu arrive at the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards in New York City on November 1, 2021. Meadow Walker, a model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker, announced on Instagram her split from husband Louis Thornton-Allan after three years of marriage. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

