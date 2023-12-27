Trending
Dec. 27, 2023 / 12:08 PM

Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion: 'Forever and ever'

By Annie Martin
Patrick Schwarzenegger announced his engagement to Abby Champion. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Patrick Schwarzenegger announced his engagement to Abby Champion. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Patrick Schwarzenegger is engaged to be married.

The 30-year-old actor announced his engagement to his girlfriend, model Abby Champion, on Tuesday.

Schwarzenegger, the son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and author and journalist Maria Shriver, shared the news on Instagram alongside photos from his beachside proposal.

"FOREVER AND EVER," he captioned the post.

Actors Taylor Lautner, Glen Powell and Sean Hayes were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHCIVUWHWBSLCPSUBA!!!!" Lautner wrote. "I CAN NOW DIE HAPPY."

"Yessssssssssss!!! Let's goooooooooooooo!!!!" Powell added.

"AMAZING!!! So happy for you both!! FINALLY!!!!!" Hayes said.

Shriver celebrated the news in a post on her own account.

"So this happened, and I'm beyond thrilled! I'm beyond inspired. I'm beyond excited," she wrote. "@abbychampion and @patrickschwarzenegger make such a beautiful couple! They love each other, they accept one another, they cheer one another on. They are each others best friend, confidante, and cheerleader. Their love is something to behold. I'm so happy for them, for their now, and for their future! Abby and Patrick, we all love you! Here's to more love in our world! #inspireheartsandminds."

Schwarzenegger and Champion have been dating since 2015.

Schwarzenegger had nothing but praise for Champion in an interview with E! News in 2019.

"I think the best part about having her by my side is that she's always rooting for me and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me!" he said. "I always say that in a relationship, you have to be each other's biggest cheerleader. Build each other up. And she does that for me."

Schwarzenegger is known for playing Donny Mitchell on The Terminal List and Golden Boy on Gen V.

25 celebrity engagements of 2023

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion
Patrick Schwarzenegger attends the premiere of "The Terminal List" in Los Angeles on June 22, 2022. Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, announced on Instagram that he is engaged to his girlfriend, model Abby Champion. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

