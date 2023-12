John Krasinski plays Jack Ryan in the Prime Video series "Jack Ryan." Amazon will introduce ads to movies and TV series on the service in January. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Amazon will introduce ads to its Prime Video streaming service in January. The company said in a letter to subscribers Wednesday that it will begin showing "limited advertisements" in movies and TV series on Prime Video starting Jan. 29. Advertisement

"This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time," Amazon said.

The company added that it aims "to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers."

Members can pay an additional $2.99 per month for an ad-free option.

Ads will not appear in content that is purchased or rented.

Prime Video originals include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, Jack Ryan, Citadel, The Wheel of Time, Reacher and The Summer I Turned Pretty. The service teased its 2024 slate this month, which will include Fallout, Mr. & Mrs. Smith and The Boys Season 4.

Fellow streaming services Hulu, Netflix and Disney+ previously introduced ad tiers. Apple TV+ is the only remaining major streaming service to keep a purely subscription model.