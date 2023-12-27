Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 27, 2023 / 9:52 AM

Bandit of 'Drag Race Thailand' dies at 38

By Annie Martin

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Bandit, a drag performer who appeared on Drag Race Thailand, has died.

Entertainment Weekly reported Tuesday that Bandit died Tuesday in Thailand. He was 38.

"We're all completely lost because Bandit has been a light. He has taught me. I would not be the same person I am today without Bandit teaching me about fashion," Drag Race Thailand co-host Pangina Heals told EW.

"He's been such a visionary, such a giver. He's always telling other people, 'You can do this' or, 'Do that to be better,' in terms of making sure other people have their fashion game on," Heals added. "He was such a funny person, such charisma, such magnetism, and without him, all of us don't know what to do."

Heals also honored Bandit in a post on Instagram.

"Bandit you will be so missed. We have lost such a great light in our community. U have taught me so much about life and perspective and how to look at the details. I do not know how we can carry on... rest in peace my angel I will see u again one day," Heals wrote.

Bandit competed in Drag Race Thailand Season 2, which aired in 2019. The fashionable performer placed fourth with Vanda Miss Joaquim, behind runners-up Kana Warrior and Kandy Zyanide and winner Angele Anang.

WOW Presents Plus, which streams the Drag Race franchise, shared a tribute to Bandit on social media Tuesday.

"We're heartbroken to learn that Bandit, who competed on the 2nd season of Drag Race Thailand, has passed away. Bandit was a light in her local community and internationally, and she will be so missed. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. Rest in peace, Bandit," the post reads.

