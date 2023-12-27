Trending
Dec. 27, 2023

Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years of dating

By Annie Martin
Mariah Carey (L) and Bryan Tanaka have separated after seven years, Tanaka confirmed on Instagram. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Mariah Carey (L) and Bryan Tanaka have separated after seven years, Tanaka confirmed on Instagram. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have called it quits on their relationship.

Tanaka, 40, confirmed his split from Carey, 54, in a statement Tuesday after seven years of dating.

"With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," he wrote on Instagram. "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

Tanaka then voiced his love for Monroe and Moroccan, Carey's 12-year-old twins with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

"Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot express," he said.

Tanaka ended his post by asking for privacy and thanking fans for their support.

"I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters," he said.

Rumors of a split surfaced this month after Tanaka did not join Carey on her Merry Christmas One and All! tour as he had done in the past. Sources told People that Carey planned to spend the holidays in Aspen without Tanaka.

Carey and Tanaka were first linked in 2016. The pair reportedly split in April 2017 but appeared to reconcile the next month.

Carey and Tanaka got close at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party in 2018.

