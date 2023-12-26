Trending
Music
Dec. 26, 2023 / 9:00 AM

Kane Brown, wife Katelyn expecting third child

By Annie Martin
Kane Brown (R) and wife Katelyn Brown announced on Christmas Day that they are expecting another child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Kane Brown (R) and wife Katelyn Brown announced on Christmas Day that they are expecting another child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Kane Brown is going to be a dad of three.

The 30-year-old country music singer and his wife, Katelyn Brown, announced Monday on Christmas Day that they are expecting their third child.

Brown and Katelyn Brown shared the news alongside a family photo featuring their two daughters, Kingsley Rose, 4, and Kodi Jane, who turns two years old Saturday. The picture shows the family smiling as Kingsley holds up a sonogram.

"Last Christmas of 4," Brown captioned the post. "Merry Christmas everyone!"

Morgane Stapleton, the wife of Chris Stapleton, and Nicole Combs, the wife of Luke Combs, were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Amazing news! Congratulations!!!" Stapleton wrote.

"Yay!! Congrats guys!" Combs said.

Brown and Katelyn Brown married in 2018.

Brown released his third album, Different Man, in 2022, and will kick off his In the Air tour in March.

