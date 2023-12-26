Trending
Dec. 26, 2023 / 10:56 AM

'The Dreamer': Morgan Freeman narrates trailer for Dave Chappelle special

By Annie Martin
"Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer," a new stand-up comedy special starring Dave Chappelle, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new special Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the stand-up comedy special Monday featuring actor and comedian Dave Chappelle.

The trailer is narrated by actor Morgan Freeman, who appears alongside Chappelle at one point in the teaser.

"What do you dream about? Not the dreams you have in your sleep, the ones you hold in your heart," Freeman says in a voiceover. "Don't be intimidated by the audacity of your dream -- be inspired by it."

The Dreamer was filmed at Lincoln Theater in Chappelle's hometown of Washington, D.C. The special is directed by Stan Lathan, who has directed all of Chappelle's Netflix specials.

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer premieres Dec. 31 on New Year's Eve.

Chappelle has released six other Netflix specials: The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, Sticks & Stones and The Closer.

