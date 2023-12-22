Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 22, 2023 / 12:19 PM

'The Holdovers': Paul Giamatti film to stream on Peacock

By Annie Martin
"The Holdovers," a holiday film starring Paul Giamatti, is coming to Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock
1 of 3 | "The Holdovers," a holiday film starring Paul Giamatti, is coming to Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Holdovers will start streaming on Peacock.

Peacock announced in a press release Friday that the holiday comedy-drama starring Paul Giamatti will debut Dec. 29.

Advertisement

The Holdovers is directed by Alexander Payne, who previously collaborated with Giamatti on the 2004 film Sideways.

The new movie takes place in 1970 and follows a curmudgeonly professor (Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go.

"Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them -- a damaged, brainy troublemaker (Dominic Sessa) -- and with the school's head cook (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), who has just lost a son in Vietnam," an official synopsis reads.

The Holdovers opened in theaters in October.

The film is nominated for Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards and the Critics' Circle Film Awards.

The movie is a throwback to bygone periods of film and education, according to a UPI review.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Aquaman 2' earns $4.5 million in box office previews
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Aquaman 2' earns $4.5 million in box office previews
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" had a slow start at the box office, followed by animated feature "Migration."
'Scrambled' trailer: Leah McKendrick directs, stars in new comedy
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Scrambled' trailer: Leah McKendrick directs, stars in new comedy
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Destroy the Alpha Gammas" creator and star Leah McKendrick leads the new film "Scrambled."
Martin Scorsese to be honored at Berlin International Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
Martin Scorsese to be honored at Berlin International Film Festival
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Killers of the Flower Moon" director Martin Scorsese will receive an Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the Berlin International Film Festival.
Movie review: 'Aquaman 2' a fun last hurrah
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Aquaman 2' a fun last hurrah
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," in theaters Friday, is a great "Aquaman" sequel and the sort of irreverent superhero adventure that should get lots more sequels, studio politics be damned.
2023's best movies: Animated masterpieces and the biggest movie of the year
Movies // 1 day ago
2023's best movies: Animated masterpieces and the biggest movie of the year
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The best movies of 2023 include the most successful movie of the year, prestige dramas by master filmmakers and three animated delights.
'All of Us Strangers' leads Critics' Circle Film Awards nominations
Movies // 1 day ago
'All of Us Strangers' leads Critics' Circle Film Awards nominations
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "All of Us Strangers," "Oppenheimer," "Poor Things" and other films are nominated at the Critics' Circle Film Awards in London.
Ryan Gosling releases 'Ken the EP' featuring 'Barbie' remixes
Movies // 2 days ago
Ryan Gosling releases 'Ken the EP' featuring 'Barbie' remixes
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling teamed up with Mark Ronson on "Ken the EP," a mini album featuring three remixes of the "Barbie" song "I'm Just Ken."
'JFK' director Oliver Stone still has questions about assassination
Movies // 2 days ago
'JFK' director Oliver Stone still has questions about assassination
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Oliver Stone looks back on "JFK," now available on 4K UHD, and subsequent developments in the investigation of President John F. Kennedy's assassination.
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
Movies // 2 days ago
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Half of the worst movies of the year were streaming originals. The other half were bad blockbuster sequels or misguided arthouse disappointments.
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
Movies // 2 days ago
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Connie Nielsen addresses the end of Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman" franchise and her return in "Gladiator 2."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
Movie review: 'Aquaman 2' a fun last hurrah
Movie review: 'Aquaman 2' a fun last hurrah
'Survivor' unveils new winner, teases Season 46
'Survivor' unveils new winner, teases Season 46
2023's best movies: Animated masterpieces and the biggest movie of the year
2023's best movies: Animated masterpieces and the biggest movie of the year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement