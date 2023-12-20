'All of Us Strangers' leads Critics' Circle Film Awards nominations

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The London Film Critics' Circle has announced the nominations for the Critics' Circle Film Awards.
The 44th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 4 at May Fair Hotel in London.
|Advertisement
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The London Film Critics' Circle has announced the nominations for the Critics' Circle Film Awards. The 44th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 4 at May Fair Hotel in London.
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The London Film Critics' Circle has announced the nominations for the Critics' Circle Film Awards.
The 44th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 4 at May Fair Hotel in London.
All of Us Strangers, a drama written and directed by Andrew Haigh and starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, leads the nominees with nine nominations, including Film of the Year.
The movie is based on the Taichi Yamada novel Strangers and follows Adam (Scott), a man who develops a relationship with his neighbor Harry (Mescal) after a chance encounter.
Oppenheimer follows with seven nominations, while Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest have six nominations each. Barbie is up for five awards.
All of Us Strangers, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest and Barbie will compete for Film of the Year with Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon and May December.
Other Critics' Circle Film Awards nominations include:
Director of the Year
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Actress of the Year
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Actor of the Year
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
In addition, Jeffrey Wright will receive the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.
"We are thrilled to present such an iconic actor as Jeffrey Wright with the Dilys Powell Award. And we are planning another special award as well, new this year, to be announced soon. As always, our nominees stand out from other awards because our members actually take the time to watch all of the year's films," Critics' Circle Film Section chair Rich Cline said in a press release.
"So these nominations represent a cross-section of the very best movies we saw in 2023. Instead of being critical, it's nice to celebrate films, filmmakers and performances that deserve attention."