Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 20, 2023 / 2:18 PM

'All of Us Strangers' leads Critics' Circle Film Awards nominations

By Annie Martin
Andrew Scott and "All of Us Strangers" are nominated at the Critics' Circle Film Awards. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Andrew Scott and "All of Us Strangers" are nominated at the Critics' Circle Film Awards. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The London Film Critics' Circle has announced the nominations for the Critics' Circle Film Awards.

The 44th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 4 at May Fair Hotel in London.

Advertisement

All of Us Strangers, a drama written and directed by Andrew Haigh and starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, leads the nominees with nine nominations, including Film of the Year.

The movie is based on the Taichi Yamada novel Strangers and follows Adam (Scott), a man who develops a relationship with his neighbor Harry (Mescal) after a chance encounter.

Oppenheimer follows with seven nominations, while Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest have six nominations each. Barbie is up for five awards.

All of Us Strangers, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest and Barbie will compete for Film of the Year with Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon and May December.

Other Critics' Circle Film Awards nominations include:

Director of the Year

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Advertisement

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Actress of the Year

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor of the Year

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

In addition, Jeffrey Wright will receive the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.

"We are thrilled to present such an iconic actor as Jeffrey Wright with the Dilys Powell Award. And we are planning another special award as well, new this year, to be announced soon. As always, our nominees stand out from other awards because our members actually take the time to watch all of the year's films," Critics' Circle Film Section chair Rich Cline said in a press release.

"So these nominations represent a cross-section of the very best movies we saw in 2023. Instead of being critical, it's nice to celebrate films, filmmakers and performances that deserve attention."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ryan Gosling releases 'Ken the EP' featuring 'Barbie' remixes
Movies // 4 hours ago
Ryan Gosling releases 'Ken the EP' featuring 'Barbie' remixes
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling teamed up with Mark Ronson on "Ken the EP," a mini album featuring three remixes of the "Barbie" song "I'm Just Ken."
'JFK' director Oliver Stone still has questions about assassination
Movies // 6 hours ago
'JFK' director Oliver Stone still has questions about assassination
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Oliver Stone looks back on "JFK," now available on 4K UHD, and subsequent developments in the investigation of President John F. Kennedy's assassination.
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
Movies // 10 hours ago
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Half of the worst movies of the year were streaming originals. The other half were bad blockbuster sequels or misguided arthouse disappointments.
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
Movies // 1 day ago
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Connie Nielsen addresses the end of Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman" franchise and her return in "Gladiator 2."
'Spaceman' teaser: Adam Sandler stars in sci-fi drama
Movies // 1 day ago
'Spaceman' teaser: Adam Sandler stars in sci-fi drama
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Spaceman," a new film starring Adam Sandler, Paul Dano and Carey Mulligan, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'Color Purple' musical maximizes story with song
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Color Purple' musical maximizes story with song
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "The Color Purple," in theaters Christmas Day, enhances the Alice Walker story with songs and choreography, while also streamlining the narrative.
Naomi Watts joins erotic drama 'Emmanuelle'
Movies // 1 day ago
Naomi Watts joins erotic drama 'Emmanuelle'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts will star with Noémie Merlant in "Emmanuelle," a new film based on the Emmanuelle Arsan novel.
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Migration' character resists 'his essential nature'
Movies // 1 day ago
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Migration' character resists 'his essential nature'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Kumail Nanjiani discusses voicing a duck in "Migration," in theaters Friday, and the attention to detail paid to his character.
Women Film Critics Circle declares 'Barbie' 2023's Best Movie About Women
Movies // 1 day ago
Women Film Critics Circle declares 'Barbie' 2023's Best Movie About Women
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Women Film Critics Circle has deemed "Barbie" the Best Movie About Women of 2023.
John Woo's 'Silent Night' coming to VOD Tuesday
Movies // 2 days ago
John Woo's 'Silent Night' coming to VOD Tuesday
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced the premium video-on-demand release for "Silent Night" arriving Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Keith Richards celebrates 80th birthday, 40th wedding anniversary
Keith Richards celebrates 80th birthday, 40th wedding anniversary
Celine Dion has lost control of muscles amid health battle, says sister
Celine Dion has lost control of muscles amid health battle, says sister
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement