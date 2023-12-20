Trending
Dec. 20, 2023 / 10:36 AM

Ryan Gosling releases 'Ken the EP' featuring 'Barbie' remixes

By Annie Martin
Ryan Gosling teamed up with Mark Ronson on "Ken the EP." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Barbie star Ryan Gosling has released a new EP.

The 43-year-old actor teamed up with music producer Mark Ronson on Ken the EP, a mini album featuring three remixes of the Barbie song "I'm Just Ken."

Gosling plays Ken in Barbie, a live-action film based on the Mattel fashion doll line. The movie opened in theaters in July and stars Margot Robbie as Barbie.

Ken the EP features holiday remix "I'm Just Ken - Merry Kristmas Barbie," acoustic version "I'm Just Ken - In My Feelings Acoustic" and dance remix "I'm Just Ken - Purple Disco Machine Remix."

Gosling and Ronson, who produced Barbie: The Album, also released a music video for the holiday version.

In a post on Instagram, Ronson recalled being "starstruck" when he first met Gosling in 2022 to record the original version of "I'm Just Ken."

"Not only did he bring a broken falsetto, a hefty growl, & everything in between, he brought the emotional resonance of a great actor who'd been living in a role for the past 6 months...after that, we didn't see each other again for 18 months but of course, I was excited to see the world fall in love with his performance & know to some small degree, our song was a part of it," he said of Gosling.

Barbie leads the film nominees at the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling attend 'Barbie' premiere in LA

Margot Robbie (L) and Ryan Gosling attend the premiere of "Barbie" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

