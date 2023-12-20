1 of 5 | Kate Winslet stars in the new series "The Regime." Photo courtesy of HBO

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- HBO and Max are giving a glimpse of the new series The Regime. The network shared a teaser trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts. Advertisement

The Regime is a political satire created, written and executive produced by Will Tracy, who also serves as showrunner. The series is directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs.

Winslet stars as the Chancellor, an authoritarian leader who struggles to maintain control of her crumbling European regime.

"The Regime tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser shows Winslet recruit Schoenaerts' character, a loyal soldier.

Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant also star.

The Regime premieres March 3 on HBO and Max.

Winslet previously starred in the acclaimed HBO series Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown.