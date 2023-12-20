Trending
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special

By Annie Martin

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced the new special South Park (Not Suitable for Children).

The streaming service shared a teaser for the streaming event Wednesday following its premiere.

Not Suitable for Children pokes fun at OnlyFans, an online subscription service used by many adult content creators.

"After it's discovered that a teacher at South Park Elementary has an OnlyFans page, Randy is compelled to take a closer look at the seedy underbelly of the world of online influencers," an official synopsis reads.

Not Suitable for Children is available to stream now on Paramount+.

The special is the sixth South Park streaming event on Paramount+, following Post Covid, Post Covid: The Return of Covid, The Streaming Wars, The Streaming Wars Part 2 and Joining the Panderverse.

South Park is an animated adult comedy that celebrated its 25th anniversary on Comedy Central in 2022. The show completed its 26th season on Comedy Central in March.

