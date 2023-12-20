Trending
Dec. 20, 2023 / 9:16 AM

'My Life with the Walter Boys' renewed for Season 2

By Annie Martin

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- My Life with the Walter Boys will return for a second season on Netflix.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that it renewed the series for Season 2.

Netflix shared the news alongside a video of showrunner Melanie Halsall surprising cast members Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry with the renewal.

"I just wanted to let you know that we have been given the green light for a season two," Halsall said in a phone call.

Rodriguez, LaLonde and Gentry celebrated by hugging and feeling each other's heartbeats.

My Life with the Walter Boys is based on the Ali Novak novel of the same name.

The series is a teen drama following Jackie Howard (Rodriguez), a recently-orphaned teenager from Manhattan who moves to rural Colorado after she is taken in by the Walters, a family with seven sons.

Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, Zoë Soul, Jaylan Evans, Sarah Rafferty and Marc Blucas also star.

"I am beyond thrilled that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season," Halsall told Netflix's Tudum. "We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show, and [we] can't wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters."

My Life with the Walter Boys premiered Dec. 7 on Netflix.

