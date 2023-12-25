Comedian Neel Nanda dead at 32

Comedian Neel Nanda has died at the age of 32. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Comedian Neel Nanda has died at the age of 32, his manager confirmed. "I [am] deeply shocked and saddened by this. He was a wonderful comic, but a better person," Greg Weiss said in a statement to Deadline on Sunday. "He had the world in front of him." Advertisement

The funny guy from Georgia was fully booked with appearances throughout January and February at the time of his death, the cause and the circumstances of which have not been disclosed.

"I didn't know Neel Nanda personally, but reading several tributes is both heart breaking and eye opening," comedian Dane Cook wrote on X.

"I echo so many in expressing there is help out there. Please remember you are never alone. People want to help you. There is a path through your pain."

Comic Matt Rife posted: "RIP Neel Nanda you were one of the nicest, hardest working comedians I've ever called a friend and i hope you can be at peace brother."

The LA Times said the comic had appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Adam Devine's House Party and Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents.

Advertisement

Variety noted Nanda also hosted the weekly show, Unnecessary Evil, at the Westside Comedy Theater in Los Angeles.

Notable Deaths of 2023