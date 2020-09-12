Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Meadow Walker posted a message on Instagram Saturday, remembering her father Paul on what should have been the late actor's 47th birthday.

"The moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul," Meadow, 22, captioned a throwback photo of her as a toddler with her dad.

Walker is best known for his work in Varsity Blues, Flags of Our Fathers and The Fast and the Furious film franchise.

He was killed as a passenger in a car crash in 2013. He was 40.