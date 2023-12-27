1 of 5 | H.E.R. and Usher released a music video for "Risk It All," their song for "The Color Purple" musical film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Usher and H.E.R. have released a new music video. The pair shared a video Wednesday for their song "Risk It All."

In the "Risk It All" video, Usher and H.E.R. bare skin and emotion as they deliver the impassioned lyrics.

Usher and H.E.R. recorded the song for The Color Purple, a new film based on the Broadway musical and Alice Walker novel.

"The song brings together these two award-winning superstars for a special collaboration that encapsulates the raw emotion and enduring strength of The Color Purple's film narratives: risk, love and liberation. Usher's signature smooth tones blend seamlessly with H.E.R.'s soulful depth, creating a hymn of resilience and courage," an official description reads.

H.E.R. plays Mary Agnes, aka Squeak, in the new film.

The Color Purple also stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Ciara, Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo and Corey Hawkins.

The movie opened in theaters Monday.

Usher gave a shoutout to H.E.R. on Instagram, writing, "U produced and co-wrote such a beautiful record. Appreciate U for blessing this video with all of your greatness."