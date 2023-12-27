Trending
Music
Dec. 27, 2023 / 11:02 AM

Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

By Annie Martin
Cher set U.K. chart records and entered the Billboard Hot 100 with her holiday single "DJ Play a Christmas Song." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Cher set U.K. chart records and entered the Billboard Hot 100 with her holiday single "DJ Play a Christmas Song." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Cher is setting new records with her holiday single "DJ Play a Christmas Song."

The song jumped from No. 41 to No. 20 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, making Cher, 77, the oldest solo female performer to earn a top 40 on the chart.

The previous record was held by Shirley Bassey, who was 70 years old when her song "The Living Tree" reached No. 37 in 2007.

Cher has also become the first solo artist to earn top 40 hits with new material in seven consecutive decades. She first appeared in the top 40 with her debut solo single, "All I Really Want to Do" in 1965.

"Cher cements her position as a living legend this week, notching up two incredible landmarks," Official Charts CEO Martin Talbot said in a statement to Billboard.

In addition, "DJ Play a Christmas Song" has entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 94. The song is Cher's first Hot 100 hit in 21 years.

"DJ Play a Christmas Song" appears on Cher's debut holiday album, Christmas, released in October.

The song recently reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, making Cher the second artist in history to have No. 1 songs spanning seven decades, following the Rolling Stones.

Cher celebrated the achievement and slammed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for not including her in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show this month.

Clarkson later covered "DJ Play a Christmas Song" during a new Kellyoke segment on her show.

