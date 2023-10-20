1 of 4 | Cher released "Christmas," her first holiday album and first album of original music in 10 years. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Cher is back with new music. The singer and actress, 77, released the album Christmas on Friday.

Christmas is Cher's first holiday album and her first album of original music since Closer to the Truth (2013).

The new album features original songs, including the single "DJ Play a Christmas Song," and covers of holiday songs, including "What Christmas Means to Me," "Home" and "Santa Baby."

Cher collaborated with Darlene Love, Michael Bublé, Tyga, Cyndi Lauper and Stevie Wonder.

"I really am proud of this -- it's a Christmas album that's a Cher Christmas album. It's not your mother's Christmas album,"Cher said on Good Morning Britain in September.

"I'm really, really excited because there's millions of people on it," she said of her collaborators. "I've never had duets, never had people on any of my records, and this was a last minute thing."

Cher released Dancing Queen, an album of ABBA covers, in 2018.