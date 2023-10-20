Trending
Music
Oct. 20, 2023 / 9:51 AM

Brandy to release 'Christmas with Brandy' holiday album

By Annie Martin
Brandy will release her first holiday album, "Christmas with Brandy," in November. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Brandy will release her first holiday album, "Christmas with Brandy," in November. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Brandy has announced her first holiday album.

The 44-year-old singer and actress will release Christmas with Brandy in November.

"For all my beautiful fans, my new album 'Christmas With Brandy' comes out November 10. I feel so blessed to be able to create an album surrounding joy, Family, love and quality divine time with the ones you love," she wrote on Instagram.

Christmas with Brandy is available to pre-order now.

The album features original songs, including "Christmas Party for Two" and the holiday breakup anthem "Feels Different," as well as covers of holiday classics, including "Jingle Bells" and "Deck the Halls."

In addition, the song "Christmas Gift" features Brandy's daughter Sy'Rai.

Christmas with Brandy is scheduled for release Nov. 10.

The album will be Brandy's first since B7, released in July 2020, and her first new music since the 2021 single "Starting Now."

In addition to the album, Brandy will star with Heather Graham in the holiday film Best. Christmas. Ever!, which premieres Nov. 16 on Netflix.

